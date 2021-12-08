DHS Announces Deadline Extension for National Climate Resilience Prize Competition

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the deadline for submissions for the DHS Cooling Solutions Challenge has been extended to February 24, 2022.

DHS first announced the prize competition in September 2021. The competition is the first of a new series of prize competitions focused on strengthening nationwide resilience to climate change. American innovators are encouraged to develop groundbreaking solutions for climate change-related hazards facing communities across our country. Winners will receive cash prizes from a total pool of $195,000 for their innovative solutions.

The cooling challenge is being led by DHS’s Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The challenge incentivizes American innovators to find new ways to protect people at risk of heat-related illness or death during extreme heat events or in connection with other disasters. Extreme heat is the Nation’s leading cause of weather-related deaths, and as extreme heat disproportionately harms underserved communities, developing new and better ways to protect people on the hottest days will advance equity in disaster preparedness and response efforts.

DHS administers prize competitions using authority provided under the America COMPETES Act. Challenges are open to individuals who are over the age of 18 and are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents at the time of submission, as well as to U.S. entities that are incorporated in and whose primary place of business is in the United States. Federal entities or federal employees acting within the scope of their federal employment are not eligible to participate. Eligibility is subject to verification by DHS. This verification occurs before cash prizes are awarded.

Visit Challenge.gov for information about how to apply and to learn more.

