DHS Awards $14.9M to 15 U.S. Small Businesses for R&D Prototypes

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program awarded a total of $14,994,521 to 15 small businesses to further develop technologies intended to support homeland security mission needs. Based on the feasibility of the technologies demonstrated in their Phase I efforts, each Phase II awardee received approximately $1 million to build and demonstrate a prototype over a two-year period.

“Investing in research, development, and innovation is crucial for equipping DHS frontline workers and protecting our nation,” said Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “Small businesses are essential to the DHS mission and a healthy economy. The SBIR Program enables DHS to reach small businesses and foster a culture of innovation that supports economic growth and benefits Americans.”

The DHS SBIR Program, administered by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) awarded the Phase II contracts under 10 topic areas in the 22.1 SBIR Solicitation issued in December 2021:

DHS221-001: Automated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Distress Alerts and Monitoring

Vadum, Inc. (Raleigh, NC)

DHS221-003: Non-Invasive and Real-time Detection of Counterfeit Microelectronics

Caspia Technologies LLC (Austin, TX)

DHS221-004: Broadband Push-to-Talk Interoperability Platform

Catalyst Communications Technologies Inc. (Forest, VA)

DHS221-005: A Step Towards Agent Agnostic Detection of Biological Hazards

Novateur Research Solutions, LLC (Ashburn, VA)

Caelum Research Corporation (Rockville, MD)

DHS221-006: Streamlined Airport Checkpoint Screening for Limited Mobility Passengers

AnalyticalAI, LLC (Birmingham, AL)

Spectral Labs Incorporated (San Diego, CA)

DHS221-007: Mass Fatality Tracking System (MFTS)

Yotta Navigation Corporation (Santa Clara, CA)

DHS221-008: Next Generation High-Performance, Low Cost, Semiconductor-Based Spectroscopic

CapeSym, Inc. (Natick, MA)

Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc. (Watertown, MA)

DHS221-009: Field Forward Detection Platform for High Consequence Toxins

Nanohmics, Inc. (Austin, TX)

DHS221-010: Person Worn Detector for Aerosolized Chemical Threats

N5 Sensors, Inc. (Rockville, MD)

Makel Engineering, Inc. (Chico, CA)

DHS221-011: From Port-Side to Pen-Side: Low-Cost Detection/Diagnostics for High-Consequence Transboundary or Nationally Reportable Animal Diseases, Particularly Those with Zoonotic Propensity

Lynntech, Inc. (College Station, TX)

TDA Research, Inc. (Wheat Ridge, CO)

At the completion of the 24-month Phase II contracts, the awardees will have developed a prototype to demonstrate technological advancements, spearheading the potential for Phase III funding from private sector and/or non-SBIR government sources to develop a final product for end users.

The DHS SBIR Program is a competitive contract awards program that encourages innovative and creative U.S. small businesses to participate in federal research and development projects, as well as private sector commercialization of SBIR-funded solutions.

To learn more about the DHS SBIR Program, visit the DHS SBIR Program Portal: https://oip.dhs.gov/sbir/public or contact [email protected]. Visit the DHS SBIR Success Stories page to see past projects and visit our Deconstructing SBIR webinar series page for more on the program.

Read more at DHS S&T