The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has opened applications for the Fiscal Year 2024 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program. With an $18 million fund allocated, this initiative aims to bolster local communities’ efforts to prevent acts of targeted violence and terrorism.

This announcement comes at a critical time as instances of mass targeted violence are reportedly on the rise. The recent resurgence of conflict in regions like Israel-HAMAS has further escalated threats and violence against various ethnic and religious communities, amplifying the need for robust prevention strategies. The TVTP Grant Program is designed to support a wide array of projects that counteract such violence in all its forms.

Key Features of the TVTP Grant Program

Comprehensive Prevention Efforts: The program encompasses measures to prevent radicalization and recruitment to violence by focusing on early intervention. It aims to unite mental health providers, educators, faith leaders, public health officials, and other community stakeholders to identify and support individuals at risk of involvement in violent activities.

Focus on Extremist Threats: According to DHS, the United States faces persistent threats from lone offenders and small cells of extremists, motivated by a range of ideologies. Racially or ethnically motivated extremists are noted as particularly lethal threats. Additionally, anti-government and anti-authority sentiments have significantly risen, often targeting law enforcement, elected officials, and government infrastructure.

Support for Online and Physical Space Projects: The grant encourages projects that address both the digital and physical dimensions of extremist activities. With many extremists utilizing online platforms to spread divisive narratives and incite violence, the program supports efforts to combat online pathways to violence while also securing physical spaces.

Development of Comprehensive Strategies: The TVTP Grant Program also backs the development and implementation of state, regional, or community-level prevention strategies. These strategies are crucial for creating coordinated responses to the complex challenge of targeted violence and terrorism.

Adherence to Civil Rights: All projects funded under this program must strictly comply with privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties standards. They are designed to operate without infringing on free speech or unlawfully targeting individuals based on their First Amendment-protected activities.

The deadline for application submissions is set for May 17, 2024, with DHS planning to announce the grant recipients in September of the same year. This program represents a strategic component of the DHS’s broader efforts to strengthen the nation’s capability to preempt and mitigate targeted violence and terrorism through community-based and multidisciplinary approaches. It underscores the critical role of local, state, and tribal governments, along with educational institutions and nonprofits, in this national security endeavor.

Click here to read more and apply.