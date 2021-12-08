DHS Leaders, National Cyber Director Meet with Silicon Valley Leaders to Stress Cybersecurity Priorities

Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly, and DHS Under Secretary for Policy Rob Silvers met Monday with industry leaders in technology, business, and cybersecurity to discuss how the federal government and the private sector can better and more proactively partner to tackle the most pressing cybersecurity challenges.

“Cybersecurity threats impact individuals, communities, and organizations of all sizes. Increasing nationwide cybersecurity resilience is a top priority for DHS and the Biden-Harris Administration,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “We are taking proactive steps to elevate our operational cooperation with the private sector to new heights, prioritizing our shared goal of defending a secure digital future.”

“Cybersecurity is a team sport and we each have a vital role to play,” said National Cyber Director Chris Inglis. “Collaborating with the private sector is instrumental in the Administration’s holistic approach to tackling some of the Nation’s challenging cybersecurity issues. That is why I welcomed the opportunity to meet with government and industry leaders in Silicon Valley to build those relationships and identify areas and opportunities for collaboration. I look forward to continued participation in this important effort.”

The meeting included substantive discussions aimed at improving cybersecurity-related public-private partnerships, including by strengthening operational collaboration and defining metrics of success. The discussion, which was rooted in a comprehensive analysis of the evolving threat environment, focused on what government and industry can do together to build global cybersecurity resilience.

“CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) is uniquely positioned to be the front door to government for cybersecurity defense. The JCDC brings together in one place the talent, expertise, and capabilities of the federal cybersecurity ecosystem with the ingenuity, innovation, and imagination of the private sector to plan and exercise against the most serious threats; and drive down risk to the Nation at scale,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “I was thrilled to meet yesterday with members of the JCDC and other key industry leaders to discuss how to strengthen operational collaboration and information sharing to help protect the American people and our critical infrastructure.”

“Our strategy is to operationalize our industry partnerships to protect our critical infrastructure from cybersecurity threats,” said DHS Under Secretary for Policy Rob Silvers. “Yesterday’s discussion with industry leaders was an opportunity to hear from them about what they need from the government to do so and how we can better work together toward our shared goals. We will continue to build on this public-private partnership to protect the American people.”

Meeting attendees included senior leaders representing:

AT&T

Broadcom

Cisco

Cloudflare

Google

Juniper Networks

Lumen

Mandiant

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks

Recorded Future

SecureWorks

Tenable

VMWare

