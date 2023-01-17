DHS S&T Awards $1.1M to Accelerate Federal Research Across U.S. Agencies

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has awarded $1.1 million to seven federal laboratories that support DHS missions and homeland security stakeholders.

The contract awards stem from S&T’s Commercialization Accelerator Program’s (CAP) inaugural Call for Proposals, which seeks to identify groundbreaking technologies that demonstrate great potential for commercialization.

“The Commercialization Accelerator Program bridges the gap between research and the marketplace, accelerating the use and expanding the availability of federally funded technologies,” said Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “We are proud to leverage innovative research from labs across the federal government to support the DHS mission in addressing critical homeland security challenges.”

The 2022 CAP awardees are:

Department of Energy:

Argonne National Laboratory: Autonomous Intelligent Cyber-Defense Agent

Idaho National Laboratory (2): Plug-N-Play Appliance for Resilient Response of Operational Technologies; Wireless Radio Frequency Signal Identification & Protocol Reverse Engineering

Los Alamos National Laboratory: Industrial Internet of Things – Physics-Informed AI Vibe Sensor for Condition Monitoring and Cybersecurity

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory: Grid Resilience & Intelligence Platform 2.0

University Affiliated Research Center:

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory: Out of Band Over Existing Industrial Control Communications

Department of Defense:

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory: Portable Electrochemical Sensor & Test Kit for Explosive & Gunshot Residue

Department of Commerce:

National Institute of Standards and Technology Information Technology Laboratory: Artificial Intelligence Bug Finder

Over the next 12 to 24 months, S&T anticipates the award recipients will establish technology transfer agreements with private industry to enable new products & services while completing the research, development, testing and evaluation of technologies.

