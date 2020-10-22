DHS S&T Hosting Deconstructing SBIR: Planning for Privacy Webinar on October 29

You’re invited to join the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) on Thursday, October 29 at 1 p.m. ET for our Deconstructing SBIR: Planning for Privacy webinar. As the DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program prepares for the upcoming 21.1 Solicitation, we want to help Small Business Concerns (SBCs) understand DHS privacy policies in order to mitigate privacy impacts when developing proposals.

During this webinar, viewers will learn how the DHS SBIR Program Office works with DHS S&T’s Privacy Office to meet statutory requirements. Join us and learn how to prepare an SBIR proposal with privacy compliance in mind!

Register now for the webinar!

DHS uses the SBIR program to fund the development of innovative solutions to help address homeland security needs. SBIR is an excellent opportunity for agile small businesses to support and advance homeland security, without the need for previous federal contracting experience or knowledge. If you are a small business, women-owned small business, or disadvantaged small business find out how you can work with us.

Visit the event page to learn more about the webinar.

