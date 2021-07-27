DHS S&T Launches Series 3 of Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) launched the third installment of the Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase. This unique four-part series highlights how S&T and its partners across government are mobilizing research and development (R&D) teams to reduce risks from natural and human-induced disasters; accelerating breakthrough discoveries; and helping the nation prepare against future threats and unknowns.

“Getting ahead of emerging threats is critical for the future health and safety of our people, our communities, and our world,” said Kathryn Coulter-Mitchell, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “The government research community and our industry partners are constantly assessing the threat landscape, as well as advancements in science and technologies that can help us stay ahead of whatever is next on the horizon.”

Series 3 of the showcase, Mitigating Evolving Threats and Understanding the Convergence of Breakthrough Technologies, includes topics such as interoperable communications for first responders, advanced analytics to protect critical infrastructure, biometrics and securing digital identity, and air domain awareness.

Throughout the showcase, S&T’s strategic research partnerships demonstrate how applied science and developments in technology are helping to solve some of the greatest challenges facing our nation and the world. The showcase’s digital content includes panel discussion videos, ebooks, feature articles, and other resources in the areas of COVID-19 threat characterization and assessment, disaster preparedness, infrastructure resilience, cyber security, opioid detection, securing public transit, drone operations, and more. The content from series 1—Enhancing Public Health Security and Resilience–and series 2—Building Resilience and Innovation Equity–are still currently available on the showcase website. Series 4–Building Whole-of-Government R&D Partnerships–will be posted on August 9

Visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/virtual-rd-showcase and follow @DHSSciTech on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube). Share feedback and questions with S&T and partners using the hashtags #USGSciTechShowcase and #STInnovationShowcase.

