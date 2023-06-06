DHS’s Blue Campaign Releases Human Trafficking Awareness Toolkit for Tribal Gaming and Hospitality Industry

Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Blue Campaign announced the release of a new human trafficking awareness toolkit tailored to tribal gaming and hospitality professionals. Developed by DHS, the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC), the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the “Human Trafficking Response Guide for the Tribal Gaming and Hospitality Industry” marks the first interagency partnership on a toolkit for the tribal gaming and hospitality community.

“Successfully combating human trafficking is a multi-disciplinary, ‘whole-of-society’ effort,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The Human Trafficking Response Guide for the Tribal Gaming and Hospitality Industry, the first of its kind, will assist an industry that is vulnerable to traffickers and will help protect potential victims. The survivor-informed toolkit will aid in the detection and prevention of human trafficking crimes in tribal gaming and hospitality settings. I thank the NIGC, BIA, and U.S. Department of Treasury for their continued partnership to combat human trafficking within the Indian gaming and hospitality industry.”

“This culturally tailored, survivor-informed toolkit combines the Department’s human trafficking knowledge, tools, and resources with the invaluable expertise, perspective, and guidance of the tribal gaming and hospitality industry, and Indigenous communities,” said DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking Director Cardell T. Morant. “The toolkit empowers Indigenous communities to protect victims and provides them with the tools for identifying and reporting potential human trafficking situations to the proper authorities.”

Created at the request of, and with input from, tribal leaders, tribal gaming employees, and indigenous communities, this toolkit provides culturally appropriate, survivor-informed tips and resources for front line tribal gaming and hospitality employees at all levels, including security, surveillance, and transportation staff; casino gaming attendants; food and beverage staff; housekeeping, maintenance, and room service; and front of house staff. Along with specific definitions and examples of human trafficking, the guide contains printable posters with role-specific indicators of the crime and appropriate reporting information. The ultimate goal is prevention through detection and reporting.

“The fight against human trafficking includes highlighting industry best practices and maximizing coordination and resources across all of government,” said NIGC Chairman E. Sequoyah Simermeyer. “The Indian gaming regulatory community’s focus on preparedness can support both and includes efforts like the interagency toolkit.”

“Human trafficking is one of the worst forms of violence. As a partner in this process to develop training and outreach materials specific to human trafficking indicators in the tribal gaming industry, the Agency is grateful to share our expertise and the input we received from tribes and tribal gaming operations,” said Jeannie Hovland, NIGC Vice Chair and Office of Self-Regulation Director. “We’re hopeful this toolkit, infused with Indigenous culture and survivor informed content, helps those on the front lines identify potential victims and prevent abuse.”

The “Human Trafficking Response Guide for the Tribal Gaming and Hospitality Industry” is available for free download at: dhs.gov/blue-campaign/materials/toolkits.

