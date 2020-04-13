Members of the 30th Medical Group prepare for customers to enter through the COVID-19 screening point March 30, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie)

GSA Creates Buying Guide for COVID-19 Screenings at Federal Buildings

While the Trump administration has told federal employees to work from home to the greatest extent possible due to COVID-19, that’s not possible for some missions that must continue to operate through this crisis.

To help mitigate the spread of the disease, the General Services Administration put together a contract vehicle and guidance to support agencies in standing up screening protocols for anyone entering a federal building.

GSA is well-positioned to offer this support, as both the government’s central buyer throu

