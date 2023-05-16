Protective Security Advisors Jon Richeson and Rich Turzanski Win Distinguished Achievement Awards

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has congratulated Protective Security Advisors Jon Richeson from Region 5 and Rich Turzanski from Region 3 for winning the 2023 Distinguished Achievement Award for Department of Homeland Security field representatives at the Domestic Security Alliance Council’s 2023 annual event. They were honored for their ongoing work to conduct preparedness training and increase resiliency to critical infrastructure.

While serving in Seattle, Jon was instrumental in information-sharing initiatives through which he supported federal, state and local law enforcement members coordinate with vital private sector members. Jon’s work has improved stakeholder security and incident response planning, improved the security operations for one of Seattle’s largest employers and trained more than 8,000 private sector partners throughout the U.S.

A retired Philadelphia Police Sergeant, Rich embodies the DSAC’s mission to advance the public-private partnerships between corporate security professionals, the FBI, Federal Protective Service, Customs and Border Protection and numerous U.S. state and local law enforcement agencies in the Philadelphia area. Rich’s depth of knowledge, trust built from a career in Philadelphia law enforcement, seamless execution and unflagging duty of care increased the safety of tens of thousands of people in Philadelphia during mass gathering events from flower shows to high profile sporting events.