TSA Releases On-Person Screening Broad Agency Announcement

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Requirements and Capabilities Analysis (RCA), is requesting concept paper submissions under Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) 70T04023BAA7573N001 (Attachment A) for potential On-Person Screening (OPS) advancements and improvements. The TSA is specifically interested in development that will provide for near term improvement of current security operations and capabilities, as aligned with RCA’s OPS Roadmap, by addressing several Technical Topic Areas (TTAs) as shown below and further defined in Attachment A:

Walk-Through Metallic and Non-Metallic Screening Systems

Detection Algorithms that Support In-Motion Screening

Synthetic Data Generation and/or Automated Data Annotation Tools

OPS Open Architecture Integration

Wideband Technology that Enhances Currently Fielded Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT)

Questions: TSA will accept questions from offerors until July 10, 2023 at 12:00pm Eastern Daylight Time.

Submissions: TSA will accept concept paper submissions from offerors until July 24, 2023 at 2:00pm Eastern Daylight Time.

All questions and submissions must be submitted in accordance with Section C of the BAA document.

