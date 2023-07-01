71.5 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, July 1, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityFederal Pages

TSA Releases On-Person Screening Broad Agency Announcement

The TSA is specifically interested in development that will provide for near term improvement of current security operations and capabilities, as aligned with RCA’s OPS Roadmap.

By Homeland Security Today
Employees with the Transportation Security Administration work at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 7, 2023. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Requirements and Capabilities Analysis (RCA), is requesting concept paper submissions under Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) 70T04023BAA7573N001 (Attachment A) for potential On-Person Screening (OPS) advancements and improvements. The TSA is specifically interested in development that will provide for near term improvement of current security operations and capabilities, as aligned with RCA’s OPS Roadmap, by addressing several Technical Topic Areas (TTAs) as shown below and further defined in Attachment A:

  • Walk-Through Metallic and Non-Metallic Screening Systems
  • Detection Algorithms that Support In-Motion Screening
  • Synthetic Data Generation and/or Automated Data Annotation Tools
  • OPS Open Architecture Integration
  • Wideband Technology that Enhances Currently Fielded Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT)

Questions: TSA will accept questions from offerors until July 10, 2023 at 12:00pm Eastern Daylight Time.

Submissions: TSA will accept concept paper submissions from offerors until July 24, 2023 at 2:00pm Eastern Daylight Time.

All questions and submissions must be submitted in accordance with Section C of the BAA document.

Read more at SAM.gov

Previous articleCISA Announces Forthcoming Solicitations for NRMC, Records and Information Management (RIM) and Accessible Technology Support Services
Next articleDARPA to Hold Synthetic Quantum Nanostructures (SynQuaNon) Disruption Opportunity (DO) Information Session
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals