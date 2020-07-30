Coast Guard Cutters arrive in Norfolk, Va., after supporting Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom in 2003. (USCG photo by PA1 Kimberly Smith)

6 Ways Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Is Taking Care of Families

Recognizing the struggles Coast Guard families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) announced six new programs to help.

These programs will assist with rising costs that Coast Guard families face for child care, help replace the lost wages of spouses and more.

In an email, Education Services Specialist Erica Chapman said, “There is a disproportionate economic impact on junior enlisted members who already operate household budgets with slim margins, sometimes including support from the SNAP or WIC benefits.”

