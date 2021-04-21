Coast Guard Launches New Mentoring Program

Enrollment for the new Coast Guard Mentoring Program launched Tuesday, with mentoring connections scheduled to begin May 1.

“I highly encourage everyone to explore this new program,” Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz tweeted. “This program provides users the ability to network with others in a wide variety of fields across every level of the organization.”

The program is intended to develop professional mentoring relationships with others in USCG to expand networks, fine tune leadership capabilities, and get in-depth support for setting the course for Coast Guard careers.



The One to One mentoring program will help members learn new skill sets and gain insights from senior leaders.

The Communities Marketplace offers a peer-run mentoring group on topics and skills important to mmbers’ unique learning needs.

Traditional mentoring pairs senior leaders with more junior personnel; however, the New Coast Guard Mentoring Program is flipping the script by empowering emerging leaders to share their insight and point of view in a group setting with senior leadership. These groups will create an inclusive work environment, bridging gaps and eliminating generational barriers to create a synergy of skills and abilities that will benefit the Coast Guard as a whole.

Flash Mentoring or one-time/speed mentoring, allows participants to achieve short-term objectives by providing insight on specific issues or topics. This modern mentoring track is focused on time-efficient, knowledge sharing from mentors who have the experience mentees are seeking. Flash Mentoring helps participants learn job related skills, gain cross-specialty knowledge, and build stronger networks with no minimum time commitments.

