Crewmembers of USCGC Bluebell (WLI-313) begin to service a buoy in the Columbia River near Portland, Oregon, on July 15, 2020. The Bluebell turned 75-years old earlier in the year, making her the second oldest cutter in the Coast Guard’s fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

Coast Guard Reschedules Columbia River Closure in Portland

In response to the ongoing fire emergency affecting the region, the Oregon Department of Transportation has postponed the I-5 Interstate Bridge Trunnion Replacement Project to keep the highway system as clear as possible for wildfire evacuees.

ODOT is requesting the Coast Guard extends the bridge deviation by two weeks, beginning at 12 a.m., Sept. 22 to 11:59 p.m., Oct. 6 to complete the repair.

Marine traffic will use the bridge’s high span to pass under the bridge, between Pier 5 and Pier 6 (3 white lights over 1 green light) with 72-feet of clearance to the zero water level mark.

The lift span on the northbound bridge cannot be raised while the trunnions and vital bridge parts are replaced.

Recreational boats will not be allowed to transit the safety zone in place near the construction area. Sailboat operators will need to be cognizant of their vertical clearance when passing under the high span.

In the event ODOT is able to complete the work in less time than proposed, the Coast Guard will notify the maritime community as early as possible.

If a mariner stakeholder objects and cannot support the deviation extension request, please email your objection to: d13-smb-d13-bridges@uscg.mil before Thursday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X