Indictment Charges Former Soldier with Stealing Humvee, Crashing into Army Facility

The indictment alleges that on July 10 Lacy drove into the front doors of the U.S. Army’s Third Infantry Division Headquarters, damaging the building.

By Homeland Security Today
(Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)

A retired U.S. Army soldier has been indicted for the July crash into Fort Stewart’s Third Infantry Division Headquarters building.

Treamon Dominic Lacy, 39, of Dublin, Ga., is charged with Damage to Government Property and Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charges subject Lacy to a potential statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and restitution.

The indictment alleges that on July 10, Lacy stole a Humvee from a motor pool at Fort Stewart and drove into the front doors of the U.S. Army’s Third Infantry Division Headquarters, damaging the building.

Lacy had access to Fort Stewart as a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant.

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being investigated by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and prosecuted for the United States by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Z. Spitulnik.

Read more at the Justice Department

