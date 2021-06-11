Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Releases Its Semiannual Report to Congress

The Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (IC IG) recently released its Semiannual Report to the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and Congress for the period of October 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021. The National Security Act of 1947 (as amended) requires the IC IG to prepare and submit to the DNI a classified and, as appropriate, unclassified Semiannual Report summarizing the work of the IC IG for the preceding six month period.

The report features activities across the spectrum of IG operations including audits, inspections, investigations, reviews, and the whistleblower program.

The unclassified version of the report is available here.

Read more at the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community

