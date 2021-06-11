The Office of the Director of National Intelligence celebrates Constitution Day in 2015. (ODNI Public Affairs)

Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Releases Its Semiannual Report to Congress

The Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (IC IG) recently released its Semiannual Report to the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and Congress for the period of October 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021. The National Security Act of 1947 (as amended) requires the IC IG to prepare and submit to the DNI a classified and, as appropriate, unclassified Semiannual Report summarizing the work of the IC IG for the preceding six month period.

The report features activities across the spectrum of IG operations including audits, inspections, investigations, reviews, and the whistleblower program.

The unclassified version of the report is available here.

Read more at the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X