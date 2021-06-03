Accenture Federal Services to Acquire Novetta and Expand Advanced AI, Cyber, and Cloud Capabilities

Accenture Federal Services has entered into an agreement to acquire Novetta, an advanced analytics company serving U.S. federal organizations with machine learning, cyber, and cloud engineering solutions.

Novetta applies insights and disruptive technologies to transform how defense, intelligence, and law enforcement organizations can use data to better meet their mission and empower their workforce.

“Novetta will bring expanded capabilities, broad client relationships, and unique assets that complement our work in the national security sector and add greater scale to our digital capabilities,” said Accenture Federal Services CEO, John Goodman. “By joining forces, we will help clients in all government sectors become leaders in using sophisticated analytics and emerging technologies to solve problems in new ways and transform how they meet their missions.”

Novetta’s 1,300 employees — which include software developers, data scientists, and specialists in AI, machine learning, cyber, cloud, and information exploitation — will join Accenture Federal Services’ more than 10,500 employees. Together, they will deliver the next generation of programs to change and improve how the federal government works in the digital domain and be more innovative, agile, and secure.

“I am extremely excited about joining Accenture Federal Services,” said Novetta President and CEO, Tiffanny Gates. “Because of our deep commitment to our staff and customers, it was critical to find the right fit, and AFS is an ideal home. They will provide new growth opportunities for our people, enable expanded capabilities for our customers, and allow us to accelerate our growth trajectory. I couldn’t be more proud of the outcome and I look forward to our future together.”

The completion of the acquisition from the global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. is subject to regulatory review and other customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Read more at Accenture

