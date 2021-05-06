ACI Forges New Partnership Supporting Airports’ Operational Safety Management

Airports Council International (ACI) World has signed a cooperation agreement with World Business Partner, Gallagher Aerospace to help foster enhancements in the fundamental industry priority of airport operational safety. Gallagher Aerospace is a specialist insurance broker in the airline and airport sectors.

In pursuit of promoting safer airport operations as members prepare for the recovery, ACI World and Gallagher will work together to help member airports access the Airport Excellence (APEX) Program, APEX in Safety.

ACI World’s APEX Program has been running since 2012 and supports airports of all sizes to enhance levels of safety management through peer reviews with the aim of bolstering airports’ operational safety and security management.

This new collaboration aims to provide eligible member airports, who are also insured via Gallagher, to access – and in some cases secure funding to go towards – an APEX in Safety review. Working with risk management consulting arm, Sirius Aviation, ACI World will offer airports guidance and assistance in drafting and implementing an action plan following the completion of an APEX assessment.

“This initiative with our World Business Partner Gallagher is a prime example of how the industry benefits from being proactive in forging new partnerships to find solutions that can help support airports during the restart and recovery,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “Air transport has always been an industry based on the interdependence of all its parts and, to forge a strong recovery, we are going to need collaborative action on a scale not seen before.”

Read more at ACI World

