ACI Introduces New Airport Service Quality Questions Related to COVID-19

Airports Council International (ACI) World has introduced new assessments on health and safety into its Airport Service Quality Departures Survey in the wake of COVID-19.

ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program is a global benchmarking tool measuring passengers’ satisfaction whilst they are traveling through an airport. ASQ works with 400 airports worldwide to help them manage and deliver the best experience for customers.

The impact and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have brought the global airport industry to a standstill with an estimated reduction in passenger traffic of 4.6 billion by year’s end. As the industry begins to restart and plan for recovery, it will be crucial for airports to understand the changing needs and expectations of passengers and to reassure them that their health and safety remain the priority.

To provide airports with a true 360-degree view of customer experience management in the new COVID-19 reality, ACI has adapted its current Departures survey. While the key steps of the passenger journey remain the same, passengers have a new set of expectations regarding their own health and safety. By adding questions to the version of the survey that is delivered by tablet, these new and important considerations can be added to the benchmarking history for participating airports.

ACI has partnered with IT specialist TAV Technologies, in delivering these new questions.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said it will be crucial for airports to understand the changing needs and expectations of travelers as air travel resumes.

“The health and safety of passengers and staff remain the priorities for airports, so it is important that operators understand where passengers are demanding different or customized services based on specific concerns and requirements as a result of COVID -19.2”

The new sections will cover the efficiency of safety and hygiene measures, the clarity of signage and instructions to inform about safety and hygiene measures, and questions around the deployment of staff. The data collected will provide insight on safety and hygiene measures as well as how passengers view the various touchpoints, resulting in a better understanding of their expectations during this health crisis. It will also contribute to restoring their confidence in travel and facilitate recovery.

TAV Technologies General Manager M.Kerem Ozturk said that the impacts of COVID-19 necessitated a new set of rules to safeguard the health and safety of passengers, crew and staff.

“Accordingly, the trend towards smart airport applications and digitalization of operational processes is strengthened,” he said. “Solutions such as self-service, contactless ID verification, mobile apps, and AI-based queue management can provide additional safety, ease the level of stress on passengers and help increase operational efficiency for airport operators. We’re happy to support ACI in adapting the ASQ program to the COVID-19 era, to better understand the evolving passenger experience and further develop our portfolio of IT solutions to benefit our clients.”

