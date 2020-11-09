AFCEA Taps Sev1Tech’s Brian McIntyre for Belvoir Chapter

Brian McIntyre, Senior Vice President, DOD Solutions at Sev1Tech, has been appointed as the Corporate Sponsorship and Engagement Chair for the AFCEA Belvoir Chapter.

In this role, McIntyre will be responsible for building a networking bridge between small, medium, and large business partners and the 90+ diverse tenant and satellite organizations located at Fort Belvoir through chapter memberships and corporate sponsorships. He will be focused on bringing industry leaders and mission partners together to help support industry in showcasing their capabilities and leading-edge technologies to support agencies with critical missions.

“We are fortunate to have Brian joining the AFCEA Belvoir Board to chair our corporate sponsorships and initiatives,” said Jim Evans, President, AFCEA Belvoir. “Brian’s experience and extensive network will enhance AFCEA Belvoir’s growth and alignment with our corporate sponsors and execution of the AFCEA mission.”

“I am thrilled that Brian has been selected as the Corporate Sponsorship and Engagement Chair for the AFCEA Belvoir Chapter,” said Bob Lohfeld, Founder and CEO of Sev1Tech. “As an active member of AFCEA and an industry leader, Brian is dedicated to supporting AFCEA’s mission to increase knowledge through the exploration of issues relevant to its members in information technology, communications, and electronics for the defense, homeland security and intelligence communities. His commitment to connecting industry and government leaders to help solve today’s mission challenges makes him a great candidate, and I have complete confidence he will excel in this role.”

