AppGate Federal Placed on GSA Procurement Vehicle

AppGate Federal has received placement on the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) IT Schedule 70 contract IT GS-35F-0511T. GSA IT Schedule 70 is one of the largest, most widely used IT procurement vehicles across the federal government.

In addition to already being available on the Scientific and Engineering Workstation Procurement contract (SEWP), inclusion on GSA IT Schedule 70 gives government agencies easy access to an array of AppGate cybersecurity, cloud-first, digital transformation, and improved investigative analytics offerings. These solutions can be purchased via GSA Advantage or directly from AppGate Federal.

“The federal government is modernizing its information security to take advantage of new technologies that can simplify complex environments, make them more secure, reduce overhead, and lower the burden on already strained staff,” said Brigadier General (ret.) Gregory Touhill, president of AppGate Federal. “AppGate can help agencies with these essential initiatives through our cybersecurity solutions, now available through the GSA IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle. The importance of the mission to protect people’s information has never been greater, and easy access to transformative technologies will help government agencies meet the challenge.”

