Army’s Counterterrorism Technology Repurposed to Address COVID-19

Critical event management specialist, Everbridge, has announced that JARVISS, the U.S. Army’s enterprise system for threat visibility, powered by the Everbridge Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center, has been deployed to assess and respond to the impact that the COVID-19 outbreak has on Army staff, facilities, installations, and offsite special events.

The Joint Analytic Real-Time Virtual Information Sharing System (JARVISS) primarily focuses on antiterrorism and other security threats such as active shooters and natural disasters that might affect Department of Defense (DoD) operations. With the outbreak and rapid spread of COVID-19, JARVISS provides instrumental support to ongoing threat analysis of the pandemic, giving the Army insight into the impact to global DoD operations.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, JARVISS utilizes Everbridge’s new COVID-19 data layers and software for actionable intelligence and report creation. The platform accesses more than 1,400 situational awareness modules across the globe, as well as data from Everbridge’s Risk Intelligence Monitoring Center feed. Army analysts receive real-time insight into how the virus is disrupting critical infrastructure, including bases in the U.S. and abroad, hospitals, recruiting stations, Reserve and National Guard operational units, police and fire locations, and more. The Army worked with Everbridge to create more than 90 risk profiles in order to track threats to these assets. A custom Incident Dashboard allows users to send targeted alerts through the JARVISS Mobile App, SMS, e-mails and other modalities.

During this pandemic, JARVISS has provided critical information to State National Guard headquarters as personnel are activated and deployed to support relief efforts in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. territories. JARVISS provides Army emergency managers, contingency planners, medical, and force protection personnel the data they need to quickly coordinate with local government, law enforcement, health facilities and other agencies.

JARVISS features a common operating framework – one unified platform where senior leaders, antiterrorism officers, law enforcement personnel, and emergency managers identify relevant threats stemming from the pandemic, identify the assets that could be affected, and act to avoid or mitigate the impact of the virus on their people and facilities.

After shootings at Fort Hood and Chattanooga, the Department of Defense directed the Army to develop a solution to better protect U.S. military personnel and interests. As a result, in 2018 JARVISS received a DoD Risk Management Framework Authority to Operate. With Everbridge’s help, JARVISS now integrates more than 80,000 open sources – including social media, news media, local municipality services, commercial business, and government sources – to produce a global scope of actionable information.

Read more at Everbridge

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)