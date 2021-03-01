(Motiv/Thomas Fasting)

Atos Acquires Motiv ICT Security

Atos has completed the acquisition of Motiv ICT Security, the largest independent Managed Security Services provider in the Netherlands.

The move strengthens Atos’ local capabilities and brings its recent investment in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform, AIsaac, to Dutch customers. In addition, Motiv’s sovereign Security Operations Center (SOC), independently certified at the highest levels of maturity, further expands Atos’s extensive network of global SOCs.

This cybersecurity acquisition joins those of Paladion, digital.security, SEC Consult and more recently In Fidem that were made over the past few months in various countries. 

