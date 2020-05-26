Australia’s New South Wales Police Down-Selects Unisys for New Integrated Operating System

Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) Police Force has down-selected Unisys, and technology partner Mark43, to enter into a due diligence phase which could potentially see them provide its new Integrated Policing Operating System (IPOS).

The NSW Police Force is one of the largest police organizations in the English speaking world.

IPOS will replace the state’s 24-year-old core operational policing system, the force’s central database for everyday operations, used for everything from the logging of criminal incidents to intelligence gathering and the pressing of charges. IPOS will contain modules for core police functions like investigation management, evidence and forensic data management and investigation and charge and custody management as well as replace the force’s decade-old computer-aided dispatch system.

The due diligence phase is anticipated to take approximately six months. Under the proposed solution Unisys will provide integration services to implement the cloud-based Mark43 platform.

