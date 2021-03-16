BlackBerry Announces Updates for Federal Crisis Communications System

BlackBerry has announced new technology advancements to BlackBerry® AtHoc that will improve how U.S. federal agencies communicate and collaborate during times of crisis, and reduce the risk of unauthorized access to federal data, systems and applications.

BlackBerry AtHoc, the first Emergency Mass Notification System (EMNS) to achieve FedRAMP authorization is now the first to support Derived Credentials for identity authentication on a mobile device. In addition, BlackBerry has added AWS GovCloud to its cloud infrastructure, making BlackBerry AtHoc services the most widely available EMNS solution to the federal government.

A recent report found that 67% of breaches are caused by credential theft and social engineering attacks that capitalized on moments in time like COVID-19. To protect federal employees, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) mandates all federal departments use Derived Credentials for identity proofing on mobile devices. Support for Derived Credentials within the BlackBerry AtHoc mobile app will allow federal customers to ensure authentication and authorization to sensitive data when using the app for instant messaging, sending or responding to notifications.

