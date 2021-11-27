BlueHalo Acquires Asymmetrik

BlueHalo, a provider to the national security community of critical capabilities and technologies, has acquired Asymmetrik Ltd.

Founded in 2008, Asymmetrik develops software solutions and technology tools used to enable the Intelligence Community’s (IC) most advanced programs. With a strong presence in Fort Meade, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, Asymmetrik delivers leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) technologies to enable the collection and analysis of publicly available information (PAI). The company has extensive experience developing applications across multiple domains including OSINT, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cryptocurrency, blockchain analytics, real-time streaming analytics, cybersecurity, and federated search. With over 120 employees based out of the Company’s Annapolis Junction, Maryland headquarters, Asymmetrik has developed a robust suite of solutions which the Company has successfully deployed across multiple agencies within the IC.

BlueHalo is a rapidly expanding national security platform with capabilities spanning directed energy, counter-UAS, space superiority, space technology, advanced RF, autonomy, cyber, and SIGINT. The acquisition of Asymmetrik is highly complementary to BlueHalo’s Cyber and SIGINT franchise, providing differentiated software development capabilities. Further, this combination with BlueHalo creates a strong player in OSINT technologies for the IC with a broad collection of products and capabilities that leverage PAI and complement national asset collection to create enriched data sets and actionable insights for intelligence professionals.

The Asymmetrik deal follows the acquisition of counter-UAS specialist Citadel Defense earlier this month.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton served as legal counsel to BlueHalo. Chertoff Capital served as financial advisor and Holland and Knight served as legal counsel to Asymmetrik.

