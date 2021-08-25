Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces Renewal of Charter for Industry Advisory Group

The Department of State has renewed the Charter of the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations’ Industry Advisory Group (IAG) for an additional two-year period. The Industry Advisory Group (IAG) serves in an advisory capacity, providing industry and academia’s latest concepts, methods, best practices, innovations, and ideas related to the OBO mission of providing safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and support our staff in the achievement of U.S. foreign policy objectives around the globe.

The IAG is comprised of leading American industry and academic professionals with extensive knowledge and experience in the areas of real property portfolio management, planning, acquisition, sales, leasing, design, engineering, construction, historic preservation, resiliency, natural hazards, emergency operations, program development, as well as facilities operations and maintenance.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and support U.S. overseas personnel in achieving U.S. foreign policy objectives. These facilities represent American values and the best in American architecture, design, engineering, technology, sustainability, art, culture, and construction execution.

For further information, please visit the OBO website at https://overseasbuildings.state.gov/, or contact Christine Foushee at [email protected].

