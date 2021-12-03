51.8 F
CACI Awarded Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Research, Development, and Sustainment Task Order

By Homeland Security Today
CACI International Inc has been awarded a five-year $80.5 million task order supporting the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DOD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC). CACI will provide advanced engineering research, analysis, and development of mission technology to enhance the capabilities of aircraft mission systems for Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS).

The task order will modernize components and systems on both manned and unmanned platforms including the EP-3E, P-8A, MQ-8, and MQ-25 UAS for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Coast Guard.

CACI will develop next generation technology for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare (EW) mission systems, and survivability systems while providing all aspects of logistical support required to meet operational demands.

