Chertoff Group Advises Excivity in AEgis Acquisition

Chertoff Capital LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, announced that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Excivity, Inc., in its recently announced acquisition by AEgis Technologies, which is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (ACP).

Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia and founded in 2006, Excivity creates software and hardware, performs assessments and security reviews of technology, advises clients on how to securely implement technology, performs advanced cyber investigations and provides cybersecurity training to its diverse national security customer base.

The AEgis Technologies platform is ACP’s newest national security focused investment out of their $1.7B fifth fund. Founded in 1989, AEgis provides advanced engineering solutions across the space, directed energy, missile defense, electronic warfare & cyber, C4ISR, and intelligence markets. The Excivity acquisition will bolster AEgis’ cyber and intelligence mission area through differentiated products and solutions, as well as an expanded customer base.

Ryan Hoffman, managing director at Chertoff Capital, said: “Excivity is a highly specialized technology company with a truly mission-first culture. Excivity’s shareholders sought a partner who shared their values and commitment to national security. As the first add-on acquisition to the AEgis platform, AEgis and ACP are an ideal fit. We congratulate Excivity and AEgis and look forward to supporting the combined company’s continued success.”

Matt Ramsey, CEO of Excivity, said: “Relationships and trust are key when forming a deal team and going through an acquisition process. I felt I made the right choice by selecting Chertoff Capital going into the process and knew I had made the right choice when the deal closed. There are so many nuances and perspectives to consider when putting your company and team in front of a buyer. Ryan and the Chertoff team were there as trusted advisors throughout the process.”

Jason Kaufman, president of Chertoff Capital, added: “While everyone has been impacted by COVID-19, experienced deal professionals like Arlington Capital and AEgis are able to cut through the crisis to see long-term strategic opportunity. Excivity has scarcity value, proprietary technology solutions and an elite customer base. Companies with these attributes will continue to thrive during this period of uncertainty.”

