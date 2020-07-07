DMI Wins NIH Blanket Purchase Agreement for Advanced Technology Services

DMI has been awarded a prime spot on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Mission Alignment Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract vehicle. The multiple-award BPA will provide NIH with a range of professional IT program and technical services.

“DMI is excited to build on our partnership with NIH to deliver a specialized set of interdisciplinary skills, including business solutions, program and project management, system architecture and design, software development lifecycle management and cybersecurity management and training,” said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj.

The Strategic Mission Alignment BPA was awarded through the NIH Center for Information Technology (CIT), which provides the NIH community with a secure and reliable IT infrastructure. These solutions will support CIT as it services all 27 Institutes and Centers. The award has a three-year performance period and a ceiling of up to $49 million.

Read more at DMI

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)