Elaine Solomon Joins SAIC as Senior Account Executive for FBI, DoJ and Law Enforcement

Elaine A. Solomon has joined Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) as the senior account executive over business development for the FBI, Department of Justice, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Prisons, Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Solomon comes to SAIC after serving as the vice president of business development for strategic alliances and channel partners for IO Data Centers, which was acquired by Iron Mountain in 2018. There, she was an instrumental leader in developing key external partnerships with systems integrators, master service providers, master agents, and other critical data center customers.

“I am excited to be joining a growing SAIC team that is at the forefront of delivering solutions to government customers,” Solomon said. “Law enforcement agencies do such important work protecting our nation; I’m eager to help them meet their critical missions.”

Solomon brings decades of invaluable experience in both private and government contracting business development to SAIC. Solomon began her career at Bonsignore Brignati & Mazzotta, in New York City.

“Elaine brings a passion for working with people and understanding their goals and targets. I am confident that she will help us to solve our customers’ toughest problems,” said Bob Genter, executive vice president and general manager of the Civilian Markets Customer Group.

Solomon’s career also includes marketing, business development and management positions at DWL Architects + Planners, Inc., HDR, Inc., and Hewlett Packard. Her knowledge of Federal contracting, including strategic planning, goal development, and gap analysis expertise were invaluable for the numerous years she was with these firms leading marketing and business development efforts.

Of note, at Hewlett Packard, Solomon was instrumental in justifying the full scope of IT consulting services for Hewlett Packard customers, which provided support in cybersecurity, software, AI, data center planning and a wide range of other IT capabilities. She ensured customer satisfaction and engagement, with more than 85% of captures coming from repeat business.

Solomon possesses well-proven capabilities in portfolio development and management, leads forecasting, customer relationship management, and pursuit/capture leadership, helping win contracts ranging in value from $50,000 to $1.7 billion. Solomon believes in being a true advocate and trusted advisor for her clients and getting the results they deserve.

Solomon received her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Miami with a double major in finance and marketing and a minor in engineering. Solomon served as a board member for the Associated General Contractors of America from 2009 to 2018.

Read more at SAIC

