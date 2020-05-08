European Border Agency Invites Industry to Supply a Shift Management System

Frontex, the European border and coast guard agency, is looking for a shift management system to help schedule multiple shifts for its staff who work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, performing various functions.

The agency would like to get an overview and analysis of the features, capabilities, advantages, disadvantages and best practices related to mature software applications for shift management available on the market.

The software solution of the shift management system would have to be interconnected with several IT applications available in the Frontex environment, such as the Help Desk Tool, Active Directory, etc.

Frontex is therefore organizing a series of virtual meetings on this subject and is inviting industry to present on-the-market solutions which have been successfully implemented in large organizations. Accordingly, Frontex invites providers of such solutions to send their applications by writing to tech.innovation@frontex.europa.eu, by May 22.

The application must contain a short description of the company, a description of the company’s experience related to the development and implementation of shift management applications, and a concise description of the features/capabilities of the shift management software proposed to be presented/demonstrated.

The outcome of the evaluation of the submitted applications will be announced by May 29 and the virtual meetings are envisaged to take place in mid-June. Depending on the number of received applications, their relevance for Frontex and the availability of the experts, the series of meetings could be extended after the mentioned period.

The discussions could take place either via Skype for business or Cisco Webex, or using a solution proposed by the selected providers in case they have an online platform (e.g. webinar) able to better demonstrate the features of their shift management applications.

The presentation/demonstration will be planned for 40 minutes with 5-10 minutes questions and answers included.

