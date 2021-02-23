FAA Seeks TRUST Administrators for Drone Pilot Tests

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened the application period for entities interested in serving as test administrators for The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST). Potential test administrators must submit their applications by March 31, 2021.

The FAA will designate qualified third parties to administer the test and make it accessible to all recreational drone flyers. Entities involved with recreational pilots such as educational institutions, manufacturers and aeromodelling organizations are encouraged to apply.

Interested parties are encouraged to review the selection criteria on the FAA website. The FAA will announce selected test administrators in June 2021 and expects selected test administrators to begin offering the test to recreational drone pilots at that time.

TRUST will provide recreational drone flyers with information on best practices and educational resources to ensure safe drone operations.

The test was developed with input from the drone community in response to requirements included in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 that required development of a test to demonstrate a recreational flyer’s understanding of aeronautical safety knowledge and rules for operating unmanned aircraft.

Read more at the FAA

