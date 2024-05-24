Google Public Sector has secured FedRAMP High authorization for more than 100 additional cloud services. This expansion enables U.S. government customers to access a broad range of enterprise-grade Google Cloud capabilities, including advanced AI, cybersecurity, and analytics, within FedRAMP High environments using Assured Workloads. This achievement follows Google’s recent Top Secret/Secret authorization for Google Distributed Cloud Hosted, underscoring the company’s commitment to providing secure and compliant cloud solutions for federal missions.

The new FedRAMP High authorization allows government agencies to leverage Google Cloud’s leading AI capabilities, analytics, and cybersecurity solutions within secure environments. This aligns with the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) guidance for adopting commercial cloud-based solutions, offering agencies a modern choice for digital transformation and infrastructure modernization. Google Cloud’s secure-by-default infrastructure ensures built-in security controls, eliminating the need for isolated government clouds. Authorized services, available through Assured Workloads, allow customers to confidently secure and configure sensitive workloads to meet compliance and security requirements. This Software Defined Community Cloud offers the cost, speed, and innovation advantages of a commercial cloud without the need for distinct physical infrastructure.

With the addition of over 100 new services authorized at FedRAMP High, Google Public Sector can now support a wide range of federal mission use cases. Public sector customers can leverage the accredited Vertex AI platform and other AI capabilities for tasks such as translation, speech-to-text, document understanding, call center automation, predictive analytics, and multi-modal integration. These intelligent services optimize resource allocation, enhance citizen interactions, and improve operational resilience. Google Cloud’s Security Operations and Security Command Center platforms bring zero trust and comprehensive security oversight capabilities to customers at FedRAMP High. These tools facilitate end-to-end risk management, security monitoring, and threat detection and response. Enhanced capabilities in Google Cloud’s data and analytics portfolio, including the BigQuery platform and Google Earth Engine, allow customers to perform sophisticated analytics on a multi-petabyte catalog of satellite imagery.

“We are excited about adding over 100 new services to our FedRAMP High authorized Assured Workloads. This milestone brings the best of Google Cloud’s AI, security, and data and analytics to help our federal customers with some of their most sensitive workloads,” said a Google spokesperson. “We’re committed to helping agencies accelerate their digital transformations with scalable, secure, and flexible cloud services.”

By expanding its FedRAMP High authorization, Google Cloud reinforces its dedication to supporting federal agencies in their mission to safeguard national security and improve public services through innovative technology solutions.