SAIC has appointed AJ Narula as a new Sales Executive supporting the Civilian Business Group, where he will lead the Innovation Factory’s commercial offerings. AJ Narula shared his enthusiasm for the role on LinkedIn, stating, “I am excited to share that I recently joined SAIC to support the Civilian Business Group in leading the Innovation Factory’s commercial offerings. Amazing mission and leadership direction to bring disruptive technologies and innovation to help accelerate adoption and growth of Cloud, Cyber, Data, and AI to our Federal Civilian and SLED customers.”

Narula brings a wealth of experience to SAIC, having built a strong career in the computer software industry. His expertise spans sales, partner management, go-to-market strategy, and data center solutions, making him a valuable asset to SAIC’s mission of driving technological innovation and growth.

Before joining SAIC, Narula held several key positions in the industry. He served as the GTM Sales Leader for Federal at solo.io, where he was responsible for developing and executing sales strategies for federal clients. Prior to that, he was a Client Executive at D2iQ, focusing on delivering cutting-edge solutions to clients. He also served as a Client & Channel Executive for Cloud Client Computing at Dell, where he managed client relationships and channel strategies to drive cloud computing solutions.

In his new role at SAIC, Narula will be instrumental in advancing the company’s strategic initiatives within the Federal Civilian and State, Local, and Education (SLED) sectors. His focus will be on promoting the adoption and growth of innovative technologies, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. With his extensive background and proven track record, Narula is well-positioned to contribute to SAIC’s efforts to deliver transformative solutions to its customers.

SAIC’s Innovation Factory aims to harness the power of disruptive technologies to solve complex challenges faced by government agencies and public sector organizations. By leveraging Narula’s expertise and leadership, SAIC is poised to accelerate its mission of driving technological advancements and improving operational efficiencies for its clients.