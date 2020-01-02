Gryphon Technologies Acquires OMNITEC to Boost National Security Portfolio

Gryphon Technologies, Inc., provider of digital engineering, technological services and solutions to US government organizations that have a national security mission, announced on January 2 that it has acquired OMNITEC Solutions, Inc. Gryphon is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OMNITEC provides enterprise technology, cloud, analytical, strategic advisory and advanced engineering solutions to the defense and federal communities. Since 1999, it has built highly specialized capabilities in enterprise communication, data harmonization and analytics, web-enabled content management, strategic planning and media analysis. OMNITEC is based in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices and personnel across the country.

“OMNITEC’s strength and experience with information systems, software and process improvement is a strategic fit with Gryphon’s focus on digital transformation engineering to help solve our national security’s most urgent needs,” said P.J. Braden, CEO of Gryphon.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor and BDO served as financial advisor to Gryphon. Greenberg Traurig served as legal advisor and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to OMNITEC.

