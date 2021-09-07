Guidehouse Named Top Client-Rated Firm for Outsourced Coding, Clinical Documentation Improvement, and Computer Assisted Coding Services

Guidehouse, a specialist provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has been named the #1 client-rated vendor by independent research firm Black Book™ in the Outsourced Coding, CAC, and CDI Services – Hospitals & Inpatient Services category of its recent 2021 report. This is the fifth time Guidehouse has been awarded the top spot in this category.

Black Book conducted unbiased polls and surveys with nearly 3,000 healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners. The research firm awards top-performing vendors based on 18 qualitative indicators for client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction.

Guidehouse experts design, develop, and implement integrated, patient-centered revenue cycle outsourcing solutions for hospitals and health systems, physician groups, and dental organizations. This includes comprehensive revenue cycle management and modular services that can deploy independently.

“We are honored that our agile solutions and end-to-end services continue to earn the top spot based on Black Book’s market research,” said Bill Jones, Guidehouse partner and Managed Services segment leader.

Earlier in 2021, Black Book named Guidehouse the top healthcare consulting firm in its Revenue Cycle Management Consultants & Advisors report, for the second year in a row.

Guidehouse’s revenue cycle solution addresses front-end, mid-revenue cycle, and back-end functions to holistically improve program efficiency and effectiveness. Additionally, the company’s modular offerings support all phases of the revenue cycle with an emphasis on coding and insurance follow up.

Guidehouse’s Health segment offers integrated expertise across the public and commercial health sectors with a team that includes policy and regulatory leaders, provider and payer administrators, clinicians, physicians, scientists, and other experts. The team has deep industry partnerships and decades of strategy, funding, policy, revenue cycle, digital and retail health, managed care, and managed services experience.

Guidehouse has received 11 KLAS #1 rankings, including Best in KLAS for Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting in 2021. The company also ranked third among 35 firms in Modern Healthcare’s 2021 annual survey of the largest healthcare management consulting firms. In addition to serving hospitals, health systems, and other providers, the Health segment works with government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

