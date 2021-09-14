76.6 F
Guy Torres Named as Deputy Chief Procurement Officer at IRS

His most recent and well-known public sector post was that of Director for Information Technology at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s contracting division.

By Kylie Bielby
Guy Torres (IRS)

The Treasury Department’s Internal Revenue Service has appointed Guy Torres as its new Deputy Chief Procurement Officer.

Torres returns to the public sector after senior roles in industry. Most recently he was Director for the homeland security portfolio at Pacific Architect Engineering (PAE) and prior to that role he was a DHS Account Executive at Northrop Grumman and the Vice President for strategic initiatives at Salient CRGT.

Torres’ career in the public sector prior to his time in industry included nine years in various leadership roles at the U.S. Marine Corps, Unit Chief at the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and a contract specialist at the Defense Intelligence Agency. His most recent and well-known public sector post however was that of Director for Information Technology at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s contracting division. In this role, which he held for five years, Torres managed the largest IT acquisition portfolio within the Department of Homeland Security and was responsible for obligating 40% of CBP’s annual budget.

Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

