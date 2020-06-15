Honeywell and Dimer Bring UV Cleaning to Aircraft Cabins

Honeywell and Dimer LLC have formed a partnership to bring an ultraviolet cleaning (UVC) system to airlines that, when properly applied, can significantly reduce certain viruses and bacteria on airplane cabin surfaces.

Honeywell is accepting orders for the UV Cabin System now with the first shipments coming in July. Pricing will vary based on quantity, but for midsize to large airlines with hundreds or more aircraft, Honeywell’s system could be applied to their aircraft for less than $10 per use.

The Honeywell UV Cabin System is roughly the size of an aircraft beverage cart and has UVC light arms that extend over the top of seats and sweep the cabin to treat aircraft surfaces. Properly applied, UVC lights deliver doses that medical studies find reduce various viruses and bacteria, including SARS CoV and MERS CoV. Results vary based on UV dosage and application, and no testing has been done specifically on protection against COVID-19.

Dimer and Honeywell have entered into a worldwide, exclusive license as part of a strategic partnership for Honeywell to produce, advertise and sell portable UV technology devices for use within the aerospace industry. Honeywell is currently in discussions with multiple airlines and service providers for the UV Cabin System.

