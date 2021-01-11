Huawei Patents AI-Based Drone Control System in China

Huawei Central reports that the company has been given a patent in China for a drone control system based on artificial intelligence.

According to the news source: “On July 18, 2018, Huawei applied for a new patent related to drone technology. This new patent is registered as UAV Control System and Method, which was published on January 1, 2021, with patent number CN110737212B in China. According to the patent document, this patent is for an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)/drone control system and method. The patent also mentions AI tasks such as performing system data processing and supports multiple types of tasks to fulfill users’ requirements.

“The system includes a task unit, sensor unit, a collaborative computing module, and more. While the functioning system consists of the first action module, the first function module, and the first response module. The patent describes the working method, which shows that the task unit receives and splits it into multiple targets then, the first action module sends the target details to the first functional module and first response module. Then the sensor unit gets the data corresponding to the target action and sends it to the first functional module to collaborate with the computing module that determines the data processing method by the first functional module according to the data processor capability of the AI chip.”

