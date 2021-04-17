IDEMIA to Deliver INTERPOL’s New Multi-Biometric Identification System

Following the renewal of an existing contract, IDEMIA will deliver INTERPOL’s new multi-biometric identification system that will usher in enhanced capabilities such as higher matching accuracy and more user-friendly interfaces. Designed and scaled so that police officers in member states can carry out an unlimited number of searches and analysis at will, MBIS, IDEMIA’s latest technological biometric solution, will allow up to one million forensic analysis searches per day. This includes fingerprints, palm prints and faces.

These capabilities pave the way for introducing the application of biometrics to other sectors. In addition to police investigations, INTERPOL plans to enable its members to query their database from border control stations.

“Building on fingerprint capability, in 2016 INTERPOL called on IDEMIA to make facial recognition available to its members. Thanks to both biometric systems, INTERPOL managed to match and identify over 300 suspects in 2019,” said Cyril Gout, INTERPOL Director of Operational Support and Analysis. “In the same way that criminals use ever more innovative and sophisticated ways to avoid detection, law enforcement must also benefit from the latest advances in technology, especially in biometric security, to better combat all forms of transnational crime. INTERPOL’s enhanced partnership with IDEMIA will further help our member countries better protect their borders and their citizens.”

Read more at IDEMIA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)