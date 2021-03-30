Identiv Releases Quick-Start Access Control Readers

Identiv, Inc. has released a new security solution: the Primis Access Control readers, designed to get an organization’s entry-level access control up and running in under 10 minutes.

Access control is essential to any successful physical security strategy today, and new technologies – like cloud-based remote physical access control – can entirely transform capabilities. Identiv’s Primis Access Control Readers are the company’s newest solution to secure, flexible and simple access control at an affordable cost. Primis brings new technology to traditional access control systems by supporting both smart card and proximity-based access control credentials.

Primis entry-level readers are designed to work in the government or commercial space and are ideal for schools, banks, apartment complexes, retail establishments, or any environment that uses multiple credential populations (i.e., proximity and smart card); needs to migrate from one credential technology to another; and/or requires support for single-site, multi-tenant access control systems.

Primis is available in three different finishes (matte black, gloss black, or matte white), and customers or sites requiring customization can request unique faceplates using the Primis Premiere program, providing greater brand exposure.

Primis Readers have a compact footprint and support low-frequency (125 kHz) proximity credentials, tags, and fobs, and high-frequency (13.56 MHz) credentials, including MIFARE and DESFire, enabling the transition from legacy to smart card-based access control credentials. Primis is based on the industry standard Wiegand protocol and is compatible with most physical access installations.

Identiv is a Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) member

Read more about Primis at Identiv

