Accenture Announces Leadership Appointments

Rajendra Prasad has been appointed Accenture’s chief information and asset engineering officer, a new role that oversees all internal technology development and support for Accenture systems and Accenture assets for clients.

“These leadership changes are integral to our strategic growth ambitions as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and foster deeper collaboration with our partners to deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Manish Sharma, Accenture’s chief operating officer.

A respected leader with more than 28 years of industry experience, Prasad has focused on differentiating Accenture by driving automation and innovation across the IT lifecycle, bringing new solutions, and maximizing leverage of our ecosystem partners and capabilities to clients. He will report to Sharma.

The company has also announced that Penelope Prett will take up the role of Global Lead for Accenture’s Workday Business Group. In addition to being a dynamic and innovative CIO, Prett possesses an extensive background in technology, consulting, and outsourcing services across multiple industries. She successfully led the implementation of Workday to the company’s more than 700,000 people, one of the largest Workday deployments in the world. Prett will report to Emma McGuigan.

Prett succeeds Gloria Samuels, who will retire on August 14 after an outstanding career at Accenture during which time she was instrumental in driving Accenture’s partnership with Workday and elevating it to new heights. This includes signing a first-ever co-innovation agreement with Workday to expand industry financial offerings for clients.

“Rajendra’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence, automation, and intelligent assets makes him the perfect fit to accelerate our internal transformation,” said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive – Technology and chief technology officer, Accenture. “Penelope brings significant experience delivering technology and consulting services, and we are confident her leadership will enable us to unlock new innovations and new possibilities for clients. At the same time, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Gloria Samuels for her extraordinary contributions to Accenture over the years.”

Read more at Accenture