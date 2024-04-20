Accenture Federal Services and Google Public Sector have announced the creation of a Data & Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence aimed at assisting federal agencies in enhancing citizen services through the integration of advanced AI technologies, including Google Cloud’s generative AI. This initiative marks a significant development in the use of AI technologies to modernize federal operations.

The new Center of Excellence is designed to support sensitive and classified workloads while adhering to strict regulatory compliance standards through the use of secure data management platforms and assets. It represents a deepening of the strategic alliance between Accenture and Google, which began in 2018, and highlights their continued commitment to leveraging technology for government innovation.

John Goodman, CEO of Accenture Federal Services, highlighted the transformative potential of this initiative, stating, “The ability to use optimal large language models to synthesize, analyze, and contextualize data in a responsible and ethical way offers boundless opportunities for the federal government to jumpstart new capabilities and transform their operations.” He emphasized the center’s role in rapidly prototyping, building, automating, and scaling AI solutions to enhance services such as content discovery and interactive call center chat systems.

Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector, also commented on the launch, noting the rich data resources available to federal agencies and the necessity of advanced data management capabilities to harness the potential of AI. “Google was built on pioneering AI research and the principle of making the world’s data accessible and useful. We’re thrilled to co-launch the Data & AI Center of Excellence, empowering clients with state-of-the-art capabilities to deliver successful mission outcomes,” said Dahut.

The Data & AI Center of Excellence provides clients with access to a suite of Google Cloud technologies, including its advanced language models, Vertex AI platform, and AI-optimized infrastructure. Furthermore, clients can utilize AI-powered code generation tools to enhance software development processes, thereby streamlining operations and improving efficiency.

The launch of the Data & AI Center follows the earlier establishment of a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in 2023, which was powered by Mandiant’s frontline threat intelligence. This center has already significantly contributed to enhancing the cybersecurity posture of U.S. federal agencies, helping them to detect and respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

This series of strategic initiatives between Accenture and Google Public Sector underscores their ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge technological solutions to the federal government, fostering innovation, and improving the security and efficiency of government operations. As this partnership continues to evolve, it promises to bring about significant advancements in the way federal agencies utilize AI to serve the public effectively.