FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell has announced that 16 states and one Tribal Nation are eligible for a total of up to $295 million in funding for flood resilience through the fiscal year 2023 Swift Current funding opportunity, made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“These allocations, thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, will help provide more funding for flood-prone communities as they continue to grapple with the climate crisis,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Flooding is only getting more frequent and severe. In just a few months since the application period opened, FEMA is speeding up funding in places that need to reduce flood-risk the most.”

Swift Current is designed to get funding on the ground as soon as possible after a flood-related disaster to help communities implement upgrades to reduce their flood risk. This funding will support National Flood Insurance Program policyholders who have experienced repetitive and substantial flood-damage to eligible structures. Each of the 16 states and the one Tribe selected declared a flood-related major disaster since June 2023.

The opportunity aligns with FEMA’s Year of Resilience and helps communities build local capacity to withstand tomorrow’s hazards from climate change.

This announcement advances the President’s Justice40 Initiative, which set a goal to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that have been marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution. Swift Current provides more equitable access to mitigation grants by increasing the federal cost share for eligible applicants above the standard 75% cost share and offering tailored pre-application support to disadvantaged communities that often face challenges meeting their non-federal match.

Examples of projects eligible for this funding opportunity include property acquisition, demolition, elevation and relocation. To be eligible, buildings must be insured through the National Flood Insurance Program.

The following have been selected for funding:

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians $5 million

California $20 million

Colorado $10 million

Florida $40 million

Georgia $20 million

Illinois $20 million

Iowa $10 million

Maine $10 million

Minnesota $10 million

Missouri $20 million

Montana $20 million

New Hampshire $10 million

New Jersey $20 million

New York $20 million

Rhode Island $10 million

Vermont $40 million

West Virginia $10 million