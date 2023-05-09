Accenture to Acquire Cloud Specialist Objectivity

Accenture has agreed to acquire Objectivity, a digital engineering firm specializing in cloud and platform development services that help clients accelerate their transformation journey for rapid innovation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With headquarters in Coventry, U.K., Objectivity’s highly-skilled team will join Accenture, bringing additional scale and resources from Objectivity’s operations in the U.K., Poland, Germany and Mauritius. Objectivity’s extensive experience in platform engineering, cloud native computing and application modernization will bolster Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities to help clients tap into more open and adaptable platform models and services in order to accelerate their digital transformation.

“A new wave of platform engineering is creating opportunities for companies to accelerate reinvention and value creation.​ With a strong digital core powered by cloud, organizations can continuously adapt to industry dynamics, using platforms to reimagine value chains and embrace new business models,” said Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First. “Objectivity’s strong engineering culture and delivery experience will help our clients pivot and launch new products quickly and efficiently.”

The acquisition follows other recent global investments supporting Accenture’s Platform Engineering Services, including HeadSpring, Fairway Technologies, Imaginea, among others.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

