Beyond Pixels: How NGA Is Integrating Commercial Analytic Services into Agency Workflows

NGA’s Economic Indicator Monitoring contract may not be one of the agency’s best-known or biggest contracts.

But its innovative approach and initial achievements are drawing attention both inside and outside the agency since the contract was awarded 17 months ago.

Why? The Economic Indicator Monitoring contract, known as EIM, is a model for NGA’s integration of commercial solutions into agency processes to further national security capabilities and mission.

It also is providing a preview of how the agency and the entire GEOINT enterprise might better harness the power of commercial GEOINT, which includes cutting-edge support stretching well beyond imagery.

“EIM demonstrates how we can strengthen our national security and global partnerships when we harmonize our government capabilities with those of the commercial sector,” said Shelby Pierson, deputy director of NGA’s Source Management and Operations component.

“This type of holistic approach, which was jointly developed by Source and Analysis, uses the full spectrum of tools and diverse sources available to us as a GEOINT community … helping ensure we get the right data to the right users at the right time,’’ Pierson said.