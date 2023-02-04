DISA Begins Limited User Testing of New Classified Cloud Capability

The Defense Information System Agency has reached a major milestone in the development of DOD365-Secret, or DOD365-Sec — the Department of Defense’s first Office 365 classified cloud. With Microsoft’s recent announcement of its Office 365 Government Secret cloud, DISA begins limited user testing with DOD military services and defense components of DOD365-Sec, a classified platform to communicate and share information and data.

DOD365-Sec will provide the tools for warfighters to operate ahead of the adversary and meet their missions anytime, anywhere while bringing consistent capabilities across the networks.

Limited user acceptance testing started Jan. 30, and DISA is soliciting organizations to participate. Interested components may visit the DISA Customer Support Management Get Help – Mission Partner Portal on DISA.mil to complete a service request form.

DOD365-Sec is the tip of the spear in DISA’s efforts to modernize the mission network and supply industry-leading applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to DOD and the warfighter.

