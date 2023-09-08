Biothreat Surveillance Pilot Program Launches at Pittsburgh International Airport

In partnership with Pittsburgh International Airport’s xBridge innovation center, BioFlyte’s bioaerosol threat detection technology will screen the airport air for toxins that could be used to attack critical infrastructure.

BioFlyte is providing a comprehensive pilot program with the airport to utilize its fieldable mass spectrometer to add a new layer of safety. The company’s BioTOF™ z200 bioaerosol identifier automatically collects and analyzes aerosol samples for biological and chemical threats with its Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization (MALDI) time-of-flight mass spectrometer. This new class of diagnostic tool incorporates robotics and AI/ML algorithms to continuously screen for more than 1,100 toxins, viruses and bacteria that could impact critical infrastructure with up to 95% accuracy. Each test, from collection to identification, is designed to be completed within five minutes – allowing operators and security teams to respond to threats quickly.

The airport’s xBridge innovation center partners with early-stage startups to develop and test new technologies that can positively impact airport security, customer experience, sustainability, operations and more. As a part of this pilot program, one of BioFlyte’s modules is stationed within the airport’s HVAC system to provide continuous, autonomous surveillance of the air moving through the terminals. If the device detects a dangerous airborne agent, it directly alerts operations staff and sends details about the potential threat for expedited investigation.

“This is the first time a biothreat surveillance technology of this caliber has been operationally introduced into this type of complex critical infrastructure,” said Todd Sickles, CEO, BioFlyte. “We are passionate about our national security mission and are excited to work with the xBridge team to confirm the timeliness and accuracy of our technology in a real-life, operational setting. We are confident that this pilot will lead to other opportunities for BioFlyte in not only the aviation market, but in other settings with complex critical infrastructure.”

BioFlyte and xBridge plan to expand the program and install multiple sensors and triggers throughout Pittsburgh International while integrating directly with the airport’s emergency management system.

“Safety, security and health are the top priority for us every single day,” said Cole Wolfson, Director, xBridge. “We’re very confident in our ability to maintain safe facilities and deploying BioFlyte’s technology takes that confidence to another level. We are a safer, better airport with them onboard.”

