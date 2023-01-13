Brian K. Goodger Named Director of the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center

Brian K. Goodger has been appointed director of the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC). He has served as the NITAAC Acting Director since 2021. Goodger will oversee NITAAC federal employees and in-house contractor staff, as well as provide strategic oversight for the program’s Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), Assisted Acquisitions, Government-Wide Strategic Services and other initiatives related to the administration of its GWACs.

After serving as the acting director for almost two years, Goodger has a firm understanding of the needs of the program and has already put a strategic plan in place to ensure NITAAC’s continued growth and success. Under his leadership as acting director, NITAAC had banner years in fiscal year (FY) 2021 and 2022. NITAAC facilitated more than $5 Billion in task orders in FY 2021 and more than $5.2 Billion in task orders in FY 2022.

In addition to strong fiscal health, Goodger also implemented NITAAC University, which serves as a resource for the next generation of contracting officers to quickly find helpful information to assist them in growing in their contracting knowledge and to learn more about the benefits of different types of contracting vehicles. This is a critical need as many experienced contracting officers are reaching retirement age.

From 2012-2022, he served as the associate director for the Office of Logistics and Acquisitions Operations (OLAO), where he ran the operational contracting arm of the NIH Office of the Director. OLAO had 125 federal employees executing actions totaling $1.5 Billion per year on behalf of NIH, and during that time employed over 100 in-house contractors.

From 2005–2012, Goodger was the deputy director for the Office of Acquisitions Management, Contracts & Grants in the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the Department of Health and Human Services. As deputy director, he was responsible for contracting and acquisitions management for all ASPR acquisitions, including a portfolio of over 325 contracts totaling $9 Billion.

“I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for NITAAC and look forward to serving as the program’s director and continuing its long tradition of delivering exceptional customer service to our federal customers,” said Goodger.

Read more at NITAAC